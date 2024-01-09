Environment Developing carbon credit market critical to green growth: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on January 8 requested the comprehensive development of a carbon credit market when chairing a meeting on the establishment of the market in Vietnam.

Environment PM outlines tasks for environment sector in 2024 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has emphasised the need for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) to train and build a contingent of capable officials and public servants to fulfill the difficult and complicated tasks related to land, natural resources and minerals.

Environment Vietnam’s five-year HFCs production, consumption baselines announced The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has issued a decision announcing Vietnam's Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) production and consumption baselines and total national consumption for the 2024 - 2028 period.