Da Nang leads nation in environmental protection
The central city of Da Nang topped the country in of the Environmental Protection Performance Indicators 2022 (PEPI 2022) with 73.33 points.
With this results, Da Nang maintained its position at the top for the second consecutive time among all 63 provinces and cities in terms of implementing the environmental indicators.
It was followed by three northern provinces – Bac Kan (70.29 points), Lang Sn (65.62 points), and Bac Ninh (65.29 points), along with the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang (65.22 points).
On the other hand, the five provinces with the lowest overall scores in the ranking were Bac Lieu (47.04 points), Dak Lak (49.05), Yen Bai (49.76), Vinh Phuc (50.12) and Binh Thuan (51.63).
According to the ranking, announced by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the capital city Hanoi was at the 46th position with a score of 55.70 points, while the country's biggest city, Ho Chi Minh City, 19th with 60.80 points.
The PEPI 2022 aims to evaluate the results of implementing environmental protection goals and tasks, as well as the satisfaction of residents regarding the living environment quality in localities in the country. It serves as a tool to assess the effectiveness of state management in environmental protection, raising awareness and responsibility, and encouraging efforts of state management agencies and the public in environmental protection.
Based on the results of the PEPI 2022, the Chairpersons of the people's committees of provinces and cities are urged to thoroughly review and implement solutions to enhance the effectiveness of environmental protection efforts and improve the results of the index for the upcoming years.
The PEPI is structured into two groups: Group 1 evaluates the results of implementing goals and tasks related to environmental protection through the assessment of 22 component indices. Group 2 evaluates the satisfaction of residents regarding the quality of the living environment, consisting of 8 criteria/issues directly related to the daily lives of the people./.