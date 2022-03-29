Society Australia to receive agricultural workers from Vietnam The Ministry of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs (MoLISA) of Vietnam and Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade have signed the first bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the Australian Agriculture Visa Programme.

Society Hanoi spends 2 trillion VND supporting households, businesses Hanoi has set aside more than 2 trillion VND (87 million USD) in funds to support poor households, vulnerable groups, and small-to-medium sized businesses in a bid to speed up the capital's economic recovery.

Society Employees receive housing rent support Employees working in enterprises and those returning to the labour market will receive support in housing rent, according to a new Government policy.

Society Seminar spotlights women’s role in sport development A seminar on the role of women in sports was held by the French Institute in Hanoi - L'Espace and the UN Gender Equality and UN Women – the UN entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, on March 28 as part of the events in response to the International Women's Day.