Da Nang – Ly Son high-speed ferry service launched
High-speed ferry Trung Trac (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – A high-speed ferry service connecting Da Nang city with Ly Son island off coast the central province of Quang Ngai was launched on March 29 by Phu Quoc Express JSC.
The company’s ferry named Trung Trac can carry nearly 600 passengers and help shorten the travel time from 4 hours to over 2 hours.
The company plans to run the first ferry on April 9, with a frequency of four turns a week, at 8am on Tuesday and Saturday from Da Nang’s Han River Port, and at 2pm on Wednesday and Sunday from Ly Son island.
Delegates cut ribbon to launch Da Nang – Ly Son high-speed ferry service (Photo: VNA)The ticket prices range from 590,000 VND (25.8 USD) – 900,000 VND. The company is applying a 20-percent discount until April 30.
Vice Chairman of Da Nang city People’s Committee Tran Phuoc Son expressed his hope that the new service will be an attractive tourism product better serving the travel demand between the two localities./.