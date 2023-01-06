Da Nang optimise resources for environmental protection
The central city of Da Nang has effectively implemented a project to protect the environment in the 2021-2030 period by optimising resources from the society for the work.
Youngsters cleaning beaches in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang has effectively implemented a project to protect the environment in the 2021-2030 period by optimising resources from the society for the work.
According to Director of the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Nguyen Chuong, the city has conducted various communications activities to mobilise resources to and call for engagement of the community in environmental protection.
In the 2021-2022 period, the city focused on four major tasks, namely preventing and controlling pollution, improving the environment and solving major problems, preserving biodiversity, and strengthening capacity and awareness on environmental protection. In 2022, the city spent 3.41 trillion VND (145.26 million USD) on the work.
Thanks to its effective efforts, Da Nang was ranked first among the 63 localities by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Environmental Protection Performance Indicators (PEPI) in 2021 with 79.82 points.
Launched in 2020, PEPI aims to evaluate the outcomes of centrally-run cities and provinces’ efforts in environmental protection and the level of satisfaction of local people on the environment quality of the localities./.