Environment Rich biodiversity database debuts A web portal collecting data of natural resources and wildlife conservation in Da Nang City has been introduced.

Environment Cold weather continues in northern, north central provinces The northern and north-central regions continue to experience cold weather while rain and thunderstorm are expected in the south-central, Central Highlands, and southern regions on January 5, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Fewer storms to hit Vietnam this year Vietnam is forecast to face fewer storms and tropical depressions in 2023 than in previous years, according to the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.