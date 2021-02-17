Society Provinces launch tree planting festival to support 1 billion tree programme A number of localities launched tree planting festivals on February 17 as part of this year’s efforts in response to the Government’s programme on planting 1 billion trees to 2025.

Society Hai Duong tightens control of quarantined, lockdown areas to stem cross infections The northern province of Hai Duong has ordered its provincial and district-level Steering Committees for COVID-19 Prevention and Control to tighten management of concentrated quarantine centres, lockdown areas and COVID-19 hospitals to prevent cross transmission.

Society Hanoi orders closure of streetside stalls, religious sites The capital city of Hanoi has ordered the closure of streetside stalls, monuments, temples and pagodas from February 16 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Society Murals aim to protect environment In Duc Thang ward in Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district there is a special mural depicting the Old Quarter and other important sites in the capital, created by members of the district’s Youth Union.