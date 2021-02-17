Da Nang: Policies supporting agriculture, rural development introduced
The People’s Committee of Da Nang city has released a plan for implementing a resolution issued by the municipal People’s Council last year, with regulations on a number of policies to support agriculture and rural development in the central city.
A high-tech melon farming model (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) - The People’s Committee of Da Nang city has released a plan for implementing a resolution issued by the municipal People’s Council last year, with regulations on a number of policies to support agriculture and rural development in the central city.
It forms part of an action programme from the municipal Party Committee's standing board on accelerating agricultural restructuring towards high-tech production and concentrated and large-scale production in close association with new-style rural area building.
The city’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is in charge of monitoring, reporting, and summing up the budget for the programme, which is sent to the municipal Department of Finance for preparing an annual budget estimate for submission to the municipal People’s Committee.
Resolution No 329/2020/NQ-HDND dated February 9, 2020 from the municipal People’s Council stipulates many policies to support agriculture and rural development, including those related to supporting commercial loan interest rates for enterprises investing in agriculture and rural areas, with the maximum amount not exceeding 70 percent of total investment of the project.
The city encourages cooperation in the production and consumption of agricultural products and supports high-tech agricultural production and concentrated and specialised agriculture, with 50 percent of the budget for infrastructure development, equipment, and seedlings for production, fertilisers, and pesticides, but not exceeding 2 billion VND (86, 172 USD) per project.
Local businesses and individuals have also received support to upgrade or relocate concentrated cattle and poultry slaughterhouses in line with the city’s planning for such establishments.
Apart from supporting improvements to brand building, packaging, and product quality, municipal authorities have also assisted the building and upgrading of sales points for key agricultural products and specialties in the “One Commune, One Product” programme./.
