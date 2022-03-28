The departure and arrival terminals at the Da Nang International Airport are bustling once more, in stark contrast to the quiet atmosphere of the past 2 years, after the city officially reopened international flights.

The first two international flights, by Singapore Airlines and Thai Vietjet, with 300 passengers aboard both, landed at Da Nang International Airport at 11.05am and 12.30pm on March 27. The first foreign guests to return to Da Nang were warmly welcomed by the local tourism sector and people.

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to resume Da Nang - Singapore flights from April 15, with three round-trip flights a week.

The restoration of international flights connecting Da Nang and the world marks not only the return of the aviation sector but also the recovery of local tourism.

Da Nang aims to resume all pre-pandemic flights in 2023, while organising various international cultural and sporting activities to lure more visitors./.

VNA