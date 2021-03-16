Da Nang set to become socio-economic centre of Southeast Asia
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued Decision No. 359/QD-TTg approving adjustments to the master plan of central Da Nang city by 2030 with a vision to 2045.
Under the scheme, Da Nang expects to become a big socio-economic centre of the country and Southeast Asia in general, and a centre of startups, innovations, creations, tourism, trade, finance, logistics, high-tech industries, IT and support industries.
Under the scheme, Da Nang expects to become a big socio-economic centre of the country and Southeast Asia in general, and a centre of startups, innovations, creations, tourism, trade, finance, logistics, high-tech industries, IT and support industries.
It is set to be a modern, smart ecological urban area and a worth-living city where national defence and security, and the country’s sovereignty over seas and islands are ensured.
By 2045, Da Nang would be a major, smart, creative and sustainable urban area, according to the scheme.
Tourism will drive the city’s development with different forms like maritime, ecological, community-based, cultural, historical and spiritual tourism, along with entertainment and shopping activities.
To that end, it will invest in big projects such as the VinaCapital golf course project, a complex in service of the Da Nang international fireworks festival, the Ba Na-Suoi Mo tourism complex, the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula resort, and national and international commercial centres, among others.
Notably, Da Nang will focus on high-tech development with a total area of about 1,710ha, and forming the industrial clusters of Cam Le, Hoa Nhon, Hoa Khanh Nam and Hoa Hiep Bac, covering some 83ha.
At the same time, it will roll out major transport projects, including one on upgrading and expanding Da Nang International Airport towards an annual capacity of serving 30 million passengers, and another on building Lien Chieu Port that can handle 50 million tonnes of cargo a year./.