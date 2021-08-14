Society 200 Germany-made ventilators arrive in HCM City A flight of Vietjet Air transporting 200 ventilators from Germany landed in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on August 13 to help hospitals in COVID-19 hotspots fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Vietnamese youth speaks at Conference on Disarmament session For the first time, a representative of Vietnamese youth has attended and delivered a speech at a special plenary session held by the Conference on Disarmament (CD) on the occasion of the International Youth Day (August 12).

Society The silk road of Vietnam Vietnamese silk is highly valued in the world for its special qualities even though the country is not a global silk hub. International Silk Union Secretary General Fei Jianming agreed that “Vietnam’s silk industry has the best foundation among Southeast Asian nations with its thousand-year-old craft villages.

Society Retired medicos join COVID-19 fight Many retired healthcare professionals have volunteered to join hospital staff in the fight against COVID-19. With an “all hands on deck” approach, they are working around the clock to save patients in intensive care units (ICU) and at field hospitals.