Da Nang to host Cultural Heritage Day for first time
The central city of Da Nang is set to celebrate the National Cultural Heritage Day with a series of activities to take place at Da Nang Museum from November 21 to 23, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.
Da Nang Museum (Photo: viettimes.vn)
The event will mark the first time that Da Nang has hosted such a festival, aiming to commemorate the 15th founding anniversary of the National Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).
A wide range of activities will be held during the course of the three-day festival, including a competition on cultural heritages of Da Nang, along with photo exhibitions featuring images of local heritage sites and cultural exchanges.
Most notably, a photo contest will be launched through Instagram for the purpose of allowing young people to learn about various cultural heritage values.
A trade fair to introduce items produced at local craft villages and a range of traditional food of different ethnic groups will also take place, while folk games are also anticipated to excite crowds during the festival./.