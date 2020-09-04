A corner of Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang will loosen social distancing order caused by COVID-19 pandemic starting from 0am on September 5.

Specifically, eateries are allowed to receive orders online, sell and deliver food to clients, but disallowed to serve on the spot.

Public transport vehicles could carry no more than half of the number of passengers as well as follow pandemic prevention and control measures.

Events with more than 20 people in public places, and non-essential services continue to be suspended.

The municipal authorities called on residents to avoid going out if unnecessary, wear masks in public places or on public transport vehicles, regularly wash hands and maintain a safe distance with others./.