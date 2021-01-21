Society HCM City needs thousands of seasonal workers during Tet Ho Chi Minh City has rising demand for part-time and seasonal workers as the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) Holiday approaches.

Society Vietnam advised to invest more in vocational training Vietnam needs to develop dedicated technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes to enable its transition to the fourth Industrial Revolution, increasing worker productivity and the country’s competitiveness, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) says in a new study.

Society Prime Minister praises VAVA for efforts to care for AO victims Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc paid a visit to the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin (VAVA) on January 20, during which he praised the efforts, activeness and creativity of the association at all levels in protecting the legitimate rights of Agent Orange/dioxin (AO) victims as well as caring and supporting them.