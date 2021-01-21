Da Nang treasures contributions of foreigners: city leader
Da Nang has appreciated the contributions and accompany of foreigners in the city in a tough year of 2020, and hoped to continue to receive more assistance from foreign individuals, organisations and businesses during the recovery process in the city and the central region as a whole, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh.
Speaking at a meeting with foreigners in the city on January 21, Chinh said that 2020 was an important year for Da Nang in accomplishing tasks for the 2016-2020 period, but during the year, the city faced many difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.
In the toughest time, Da Nang still prioritised investment in development and ensuring security, defence and social welfare, he said.
Chinh noted that the city still saw some bright spots in the year, including a year-on-year rise of nearly 38 percent in foreign direct investment (FDI), and a rise in public investment disbursement.
Due to increasing demand for medicine amid the pandemic, the city’s pharmaceutical industry enjoyed growth of over 44 percent. Many other sectors also saw expansion, including information and communications, finance-banking, and insurance, he said.
The chairman affirmed that while the traditional form of external activities is limited due to impacts of COVID-19, the city has still worked to broaden and strengthen friendship and cooperation with localities of countries across the world.
Particularly, the city has signed an agreement on setting up relations with a foreign locality online for the first time with Gold Coast city of Australia.
So far, Da Nang has established official cooperative ties with 45 localities of 20 countries and territories worldwide, he said.
In 2020, Da Nang was honoured as a smart city of Vietnam, while its outstanding achievements in many areas were recognised, the official added./.
