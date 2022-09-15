Da Nang treats tourists to virtual vacation experience
The Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre on September 15 hosted an event to introduce the updated version of the application ‘A Virtual Vacation in Da Nang’.
Available at https://vr360.danangfantasticity.com/#nguhanhson_fly_1, the upgraded version integrates VR360 technology and the metaverse. It offers real-life accuracy and makes it easy for users around the world to access information and enjoy a comprehensive experience.
The application now treats holidaymakers to more attractions such as the Ba Na tourist area, local museums, Mikazuki resort, Nui Than Tai hot springs, and the city at night. In addition, it provides more 360-degree videos of Da Nang’s tourism activities such as paragliding in the Son Tra Peninsula and the Dragon Bridge fire and water show.
In its first phase that lasted a year, the application attracted more than 18,000 visits.
A screenshot of the application.Vice Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Tan Van Vuong said the trend of digital transformation has brought an opportunity for the city’s tourism sector to get closer to key and potential markets; and opened up new communications and promotion methods via cooperation with businesses in the field of communications and digital technology.
This will contribute to saving the State budget and increasing the effectiveness of local tourism destination promotions, he noted.
At the event, the centre and a series of companies signed cooperation pacts to showcase Da Nang’s tourism on digital space and TV channels for 2022-2024, aiming at both domestic and foreign visitors./.