Travel Lady Buddha Statue of Black Virgin Mountain With a total height of 72 metres, cast with more than 170 tons of bronze, the Buddha statute has been recognized as “Asia’s highest copper structure located on a mountain’s peak” and “The tallest bronze Buddha statue in Vietnam located on a mountain’s peak” by the World Guinness Records.

Travel Vietnam named among world’s budget-friendly destinations by The Travel Vietnam has been listed in the world's 10 most incredible destinations which are surprisingly cheap to visit by Canadian travel magazine The Travel, along with Laos and Indonesia.

Destinations Son Tra peninsula develops eco-tourism The first mural zone was introduced at Man Thai Ward – an ancient fishing village since 1735 – in the Son Tra peninsula after five months of decoration, setting up the development of a community-based tourism project.

Travel Vietnam, RoK striving to enhance tourism cooperation Visitors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) make up the largest proportion among the top 10 tourism markets to Vietnam, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.