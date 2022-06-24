Da Nang university opens office in Japan
Dong A University, the first private university in the central region of Vietnam, has officially opened a representative office in Tokyo, Japan, to boost high-quality human resources and education cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.
Chairman of the university council Luong Minh Sam said the university had appointed the Japanese professor Yasuhiro Yamada as the representative in Tokyo, and the office will be a rendezvous for more than 300 students from the University in Japan and other Vietnamese students and workers.
Sam said the debut of the representative office in Japan was part of the strategic education programme in supplying high-quality human resources for both Vietnamese and Japanese markets.
He said the appointment professor Yamada, who had experience as chairman of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) offices in Hanoi, Paris, and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) in Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, would help build closer links among the university and universities, institutions, business community and people in Japan for more effective cooperations in different fields.
It would also offer support and consultancy for Vietnamese students – who are working and studying in Japan – vocational education and job recruitment, as well as educational opportunities.
Vu Thi Lien Huong, first secretary of the Vietnamese embassy in Tokyo, said Vietnam had 450,000 workers and students in Japan.
She said the introduction of the representative office of Dong A University in Tokyo would play as a milestone in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Japan-Vietnam diplomatic ties.
Huong also highly appreciated the cooperation from the university with 82 businesses and eight cities in Japan over the past years, and the sending of 300 Vietnamese students to Japan was an endeavour in building long-term sustainable manpower education and cooperation.
The Da Nang-based university had sent 300 nursing and hospitality students to serve at medical centres, health care and shopping centres in Japan since 2017.
It said a group of 300 students qualified for recruitment by Japanese companies in the Japanese-Vietnamese Culture Exchange and Jobs Enrollment Day in Da Nang last week.
The university plans to send 500 students from 15 industries including hospitality, hotel, restaurant, business management, information technology, control and automation, automobile engineering, and electronics to work in Japan from 2022-24.
Dong A University is the only education centre in central Vietnam supplying human resources for the Japanese labour market. The university centre has been educating 9,000 students, including 2,000 studying the Japanese language, in 35 industries.
Japan promoted its Consulate Office in Da Nang City to General Consulate just a year after it was founded, to boost ties between Japan and the central city earlier this year.
Head of the Japanese General Consulate, Yakabe Yoshinori said the relationship between Japan and Da Nang would be further strengthened, and the number of Japanese tourists and investors to Da Nang would increase in the post-COVID-19 time.
He said high-quality human resources training in the Japanese language would play a key role in boosting different exchanges between Japan and Vietnam, and the General Consulate would promote the ties with Dong A University to contribute to Japanese-Vietnamese diplomatic ties.
In eight cities in Japan including Fukuoka, Yokohama, Maebashi, Chiba, Shizuoka, Tokyo, Tottori and Nagasaki, 82 businesses had already inked agreements on the recruitment of students from central Vietnam, offering 6,000 job opportunities each year.
Osaka was the first province in Japan to receive students from central Vietnam for one-year at-work training and internship courses at hospitals from March, after a deadlock due to COVID-19 in 2020-21.
The Air route from Narita, Japan to Da Nang would resume in the third quarter of 2022./.