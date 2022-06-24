Society Indian-funded preschool handed over to Lao Cai province The Indian Embassy in Vietnam coordinated with the People's Committee of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to hold a handover ceremony for a preschool project in Trung Chai commune, Sa Pa town, Lao Cai, on June 23.

Society Scientist honoured with L’Oréal-UNESCO Int’l Rising Talent Award The Jury of UNESCO and the L’Oréal Foundation on June 22 presented the L’Oréal-UNESCO International Rising Talent Award in 2022 to Dr. Ho Thi Thanh Van, a chemicals scientist who is working at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Natural Resources and Environment.

Society Airlines asked to take stricter measures against staff's smuggling, trade violations Vietnamese airlines were required to implement preventive measures against illegal trade and commercial fraud activities taking place among flight crews, per the latest directive from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Society Vietnamese association makes debut in Japan's Okinawa prefecture The Vietnamese community in Japan’s Okinawa prefecture has established the Association of Vietnamese in Okinawa (AVO) with the aim of strengthening connectivity and mutual support among overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in the locality.