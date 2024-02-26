Members of Da Nang's FPT3DN.Robotown team at the FIRST® Tech Challenge (FTC) Vietnam robotic competition 2023-2024 (Photo: laodong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Team FPT3DN.Robotown comprising students from Da Nang-based FPT Senior High School triumphed at the FIRST® Tech Challenge (FTC) Vietnam robotic competition 2023-2024 on February 24, winning a ticket to compete at the For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology (FIRST) Robotic Championship which is slated for April 17-20 in the US.

FIRST Championship is one of the most prestigious international robotics competitions for high school students around the world. Earlier, the FIRST® authorised FPT University to organise the robotic competition in Vietnam following the rules and standards of the US’ FIRST® Tech Challenge.

Held for the first time in Vietnam, the FIRST® Tech Challenge (FTC) Vietnam with the theme “Young Generation Creating the Future” was for junior and senior high school students (grades 7-12) nationwide. More than 2,000 students from across the country participated in the event, in teams of 3-15 members.

In order to support students nationwide to join in the competition, FPT University also organised the Vietnam Open Robotics Challenge (VORC) in Hanoi, Da Nang, Quy Nhon, Can Tho, and Ho Chi Minh City. Students were trained to familiarise themselves with robots in a more accessible format with virtual simulation.

Through such competitions Vietnamese students can enhance their knowledge and skills. Moreover, those activities will ignite creativity and potential for better movements in science and technology.

Various Vietnamese teams have achieved excellent results in global-scale robot competitions in recent years. Vietnam is recognised as a country with solid technological growth and a potential young labour force capable of applying high technologies such as AI, Big Data, or trending industries worldwide such as chips and semiconductors./.