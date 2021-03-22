Videos Visitors book tours to southern resorts for upcoming holiday Recent days has seen the representatives of many domestic travel agencies busy arranging a large number of tours to famous sites throughout the southern region, including Phu Quoc island ahead of the April 30 and May 1 holiday, a positive indicator for the recovery of the domestic tourism industry.

Videos Digital transformation a core factor in growth Digital transformation is regarded as a core factor in Vietnam’s comprehensive growth, given the country is now embarking on the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy.

Society Efforts to protect Delacour’s langurs in Ha Nam Since Fauna & Flora International (FFI) discovered Delacour’s langurs in Kim Bang forest in Ha Nam province in 2016, the organisation has joined hands with local authorities to protect the endangered species.

Videos New head of Party’s Commission for External Relations appointed Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung has been appointed as head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations. The Politburo’s appointment decision was announced at a conference on March 19 by Party Central Committee member and deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Organisaiton Commission Hoang Dang Quang.