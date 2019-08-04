Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– Dairy maker TH Group aims to raise the number of cows under its closed breeding chain to 200,000.In addition, the group will also increase the number of cows bred under the high-tech cooperative model with the participation of farmers to 200,000 by 2025.Recently, the group inaugurated a high-tech concentrated dairy cow farm cluster project in the central province Thanh Hoa.With two clusters located in Yen My and Cong Binh communes of Nong Cong district, the 3.8 trillion VND (162.6 million USD) project is set to house 20,000 cows.TH Group has been helping farmers apply high technologies such as cloud computing and internet of things in their production through the hi-tech cooperative model, with the first model implemented in Da Lat through the Dalatmilk brand. The Dalatmilk project has installed electric chips in cow herds of households involved to monitor the animal’s health via computers or smartphones. It has also provided medicine and food and bought milk from these households.The model will be implemented in Thanh Hoa, Ha Giang, Lao Cai, Cao Bang, Quang Ninh, Ho Chi Minh City’s Cu Chi district and Hanoi’s Ba Vi district.-VNA