Dak Lak Museum receives exhibits from collectors
Collector Nguyen Ngoc An (R) and Dak Lak Museum Director Dinh Mot at the reception ceremony on March 8. (Photo: vov.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Dak Lak Museum in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak held a ceremony receiving artefacts and opening an exhibition to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the victory of Buon Ma Thuot city.
More than 800 artefacts were presented by five collectors from the central and northern provinces and cities of Binh Thuan, Can Tho, Ben Tre and Ho Chi Minh City.
These documents and exhibits have great historical and cultural value, which is a testament to the development of Vietnamese culture from the past to the present, said Dinh Mot, Director of the Dak Lak Museum at the ceremony on March 8.
The museum is pleased to receive exhibits and documents from organisations and individuals so that more valuable collections and meaningful stories are shared and introduced widely to the public, he said.
The museum has a whole collection on the Dong Son, Sa Huynh and Oc Eo cultures – the three ancient cultures of Vietnam – thanks to donations including a noteworthy money collection from the reigns of Kings Minh Mang (1791-1841); Thieu Tri (1841-1847) and Tu Duc (1847-1883).
The donated exhibits are displayed at the museum to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the victory of Buon Ma Thuot city in Dak Lak province on March 10, 1975./.