Culture - Sports Vietnam-Malaysia World Cup qualifier match postponed The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced that all World Cup 2022 qualifiers during March and June are to be delayed due to fears about the COVID-19 outbreak, with all matches now set to take place during October and November, including three matches involving the Vietnamese men’s football team.

Culture - Sports More festivals postponed due to fears of COVID-19 The increasing global spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has forced the organisers of national and international cultural events and celebrations to change schedules, reduce scale or even cancel the events.