Dak Lak records highest-ever coffee export volume
The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak – Vietnam’s capital of coffee – pocketed 798 million USD in coffee exports in 2022, accounting for 53.2% of the locality’s total export turnover.
Coffee growing in Dak Lak (Phôt: VNA)Dak Lak (VNA) –
This year, the province shipped abroad 380,000 tonnes of coffee bean out of its 550,000 tonnes harvested, the highest ever export volume.
The average export price of local coffee in the 2021-2022 crop reached 2,037 USD per tonne, 363 USD higher than that of the previous crop.
Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Huynh Ngoc Duong said that Vietnam's participation in new-generation free trade agreements has created more opportunities for the province's coffee production, business and export activities.
In particular, after the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) was signed, the EU relaxed the control over processed coffee. Therefore, local enterprises have focused on processing and producing instant coffee to increase the output of processed coffee exports.
To increase export volume and turnover, in 2023, the local industry and trade sector will continue updating other countries’ regulations related to import-export activities and their demand, improving product quality, stepping up digital transformation, and seeking more markets, Duong added./.