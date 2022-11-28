Dak Lak spends more than 2.2 million USD to end elephant rides
The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak will spend more than 55.4 billion VND (2.2 million USD) to convert the model of elephant-riding to elephant-friendly tourism.
The work aims at preserving elephant herds.
Tran Xuan Phuoc, director of the Dak Lak Centre for Elephant Conservation, Animal Rescue and Forest Protection Management, said the centre will implement the project approved by the provincial People’s Committee.
The project is scheduled to be conducted from November 2022 to December 2026 with sponsorship of the Animal Asia Foundation (AAF).
It will be conducted in Buon Don and Lak districts.
The project aims to replace elephant riding tourism with a friendly tourism model. Under the project, elephant herds will be preserved and looked after, while elephant owners will be compensated for their lack of income.
Tourism centres will receive technical support to transform into an elephant-friendly tourism model.
Education and awareness-raising activities on elephant protection and conservation will be held in the community.
Statistics of the Dak Lak Centre for Elephant Conservation, Animal Rescue and Forest Protection Management show that from 2009 to 2021, 22 elephants in the province died due to different reasons.
The province currently has 37 elephants in Lak and Buon Don districts./.