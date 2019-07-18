Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 16:49:54

Society

Dao ethnics preserve traditional values

100 households in Huoi Long village, Huoi Xo commune, Tua Chua district, Dien Bien are Dao ethnics. Endowed with rich cultural identity, Dao people have been keeping the traditional values alive.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Urban railway breakthrough for capital’s traffic

Urban railway breakthrough for capital’s traffic

Colourful kites flaunt beauty at competition

Colourful kites flaunt beauty at competition

Modern Hanoi sky view

Modern Hanoi sky view

Deaf hairdresser inspires PwD community

Deaf hairdresser inspires PwD community

Flash floods swept through northern mountainous region

Flash floods swept through northern mountainous region

Photos impress Your Shot community

Photos impress Your Shot community

Vietnam News Agency photo-journalists and critical historical moments

Vietnam News Agency photo-journalists and critical historical moments

Doc Ba Dac cemetery- the resting place of 8,000 martyrs

Doc Ba Dac cemetery- the resting place of 8,000 martyrs

Others