Day of Land Genie and Kitchen Gods farewell
According to Vietnamese tradition, the 23rd day of the last lunar month of the year is the “ong Cong ong Tao” (Land Genie and Kitchen Gods) festival. On this day, people prepare an offering tray to express their gratitude to the gods. (Photo: VNA)
It is also an opportunity for people to return home and get together after a year of hard work. In the photo: People go to buy offerings for the Land Genie and Kitchen Gods. (Photo: VNA)
Many also release carp into rivers and lakes for the gods to ride to the heavens, when it is said that “The carp has leaped through the dragon’s gate” or “The carp turned into a dragon”, symbolising hard work and perseverance to succeed. (Photo: VNA)
As the legend goes, the Land Genie and the Kitchen Gods will ride carps to Heaven to deliver an annual report on the household’s activities to God. (Photo: VNA)
A traditional offering tray for the Kitchen God Festival in the northern region. (Photo: VNA)