Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang meets with his Japanese counterpart Kishi Nobuo while he was in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for the 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM). (Photo: Quan Doi Nhan Dan)

Giang (left) in the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Laos General Chansamone Chanyalath. (Photo: Quan Doi Nhan Dan)



Minister Giang (left) in the meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of National Defence Tea Bank

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Laos, Japan and Cambodia on June 21 while he was in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for the 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM), reported Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper.In their meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Laos General Chansamone Chanyalath thanked the Government and Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam, particularly military units stationed along the border with Laos, for their timely support at the time of hardship.The two sides agreed that their ministries will closely coordinate with each other to organise activities to celebrate the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, and implement the cooperation plan for this year.Giang also took the occasion to express his deepest thanks to the close coordination of Lao military units in searching and repatriating remains of Vietnamese volunteering soldiers and experts killed during the war in Laos Meanwhile, Giang and his Japanese counterpart Kishi Nobuo highlighted the growth of the Vietnam-Japan Strategic Partnership in multiple fields, including personnel training, capacity building, UN peacekeeping operation, cyber security, military medicine, maritime security, search and rescue and humanitarian assistance.The Vietnamese minister asked the Japanese Ministry of Defence and Minister Kishi himself will work for the smooth implementation of cooperation projects on strengthening maritime law enforcement capacity building, addressing war aftermath, and search and rescue.Minister Giang invited the Japanese minister to Vietnam Defence 2022, an international defence exhibition and conference hosted by Vietnam for the first time this December, and also welcomed Japanese defence companies to join as exhibitors.Talking to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of National Defence Tea Bank, Giang expressed his delight at seeing his counterpart again shortly after the two countries celebrated the 45th anniversary of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s path to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime.Both ministers agreed that the two ministries will closely work together to organise bilateral defence cooperation activities in the coming time, contributing to the success of the Vietnam-Cambodia, Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022 and deepening the countries’ relations./.