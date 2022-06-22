Politics Vice President meets Vietnamese community in Thailand Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on June 21 met the Vietnamese community in Udon Thani province, as part of her ongoing visit to Thailand to attend the Global Summit of Women 2022.

Politics Vietnam-Australia Centre officially launched The Vietnam Australia Centre (VAC) has been officially launched by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), becoming a milestone in the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership.

Politics Vietnam steps up cooperation with Venezuelan localities A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela, headed by Ambassador Le Viet Duyen, has recently visited Monagas state to promote economic, trade and investment ties and other potential cooperation initiatives between the two countries.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.