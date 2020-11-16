Defence Minister holds phone talks with Japanese counterpart
Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich talked over the phone with his Japanese counterpart Kishi Nobuo on November 16.
Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich (Source: VNA)
Minister Lich congratulated Kishi over his appointment as Defence Minister and expressed his hope that the minister will work to deepen result-oriented defence cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.
The two ministers informed each other on regional and international issues of mutual concern, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic control situation in their respective countries. They appreciated the timely sharing of knowledge and experience in fighting the pandemic by military medical experts of the two countries.
The ministers agreed to quickly implement contents in bilateral defence cooperation after the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled, with a focus on human resources and military medical training, peacekeeping, settlement of war consequences and other issues of mutual interest.
Minister Lich thanked the Government and Defence Ministry of Japan for their support and effective coordination with Vietnam during 2020, the year of Vietnam ASEAN Chairmanship, particularly in the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Plus 3 framework. He invited Minister Kishi to attend the ADMM Plus 3 slated to be held online from December 9 to 11.
Minister Kishi accepted the invitation, and thanked Vietnam for creating favourable conditions for ships of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force to dock at Cam Ranh international port for logistics and technical services./.