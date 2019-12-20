Politics Founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in many countries Vietnamese embassies in many countries continued to host events to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army and took the occasion to introduce the 2019 White Paper on Vietnam National Defence.

Politics PM welcomes Cambodian, Lao defence ministers Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Tea Banh, and Lao Minister of National Defence Chansamone Channhalat in Hanoi on December 19.

Politics Party leader urges army to lead in preventing “self-evolution” The army should lead the way in preventing internal “self-evolution” and “self-transformation,” Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong said at a meeting on December 19 with a delegation of exemplars in building the all-people national defence in 2009-2019.