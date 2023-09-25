Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang on September 25 hosted a reception for Lao Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang who came to say goodbye before ending his tenure in Vietnam.The minister praised contributions by Houngboungnuang to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, stressing that in its foreign policy, Vietnam attaches importance and gives the highest priority to consolidating and enhancing its relations with Laos.Giang also highlighted the ambassador’s attention to the bilateral defence cooperation – an important pillar of the Vietnam-Laos relations, and expressed his belief that Houngboungnuang, in any position, will contributing to fostering the relationship.For his part, Houngboungnuang said he witnessed a lot of achievements in the bilateral relations during his term in Vietnam, and spoke highly of cooperation outcomes between the two defence ministries.He promised to make more contributions to the Vietnam-Laos relations./.