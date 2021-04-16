Defence Minister receives outgoing US Ambassador
Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang (R) hosts a reception on April 16 for outgoing US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink (Photo: www.qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a reception on April 16 for outgoing US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink, who came to bid farewell at the end of his term.
At the meeting, Giang underlined that the work of the US Ambassador during his term in Vietnam has contributed greatly to Vietnam-US relations at large and bilateral defence cooperation in particular, in tandem with the countries’ comprehensive partnership.
The Defence Minister congratulated the ambassador on his new posting as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, voicing a hope that he will continue to foster relations between the two countries and armies, especially in overcoming the consequences of war.
He affirmed that Vietnam views the US as among its important partners and wishes to promote the comprehensive partnership on the foundation of respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political institutions.
Giang also took the occasion to extend his regards to US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.
For his part, the ambassador pledged that in his new position he will exert every effort to strengthen relations between the two countries and armies, particularly in overcoming the consequences of war, in a more efficient manner.
The two sides spoke highly of cooperation outcomes over the years in bilateral, regional, and international aspects, as well as the practical implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on Advancing Bilateral Defence Cooperation, the US-Vietnam Joint Vision Statement on Defence Relations, and most notably the cooperation results in overcoming the consequences of war.
They also highly valued the success of a project to clean up dioxin contamination at Da Nang International Airport and a similar ongoing project at Bien Hoa Airport in Dong Nai province, efforts to search for soldiers Missing in Action (MIA), and overcoming the consequences of bombs and mines, which have helped deepen the friendship and created momentum for further cooperative efforts.
Cooperation in overcoming the consequences of war will continue to be a priority for Vietnam in the time to come. The two sides agreed to continue carrying out joint efforts under signed documents, to deliver practical efficiency and benefit the peoples of both countries./.