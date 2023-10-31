The session took the theme “Major Countries' Responsibility and Global Security Cooperation”.

Giang said all nations aspire to have a comprehensive, interconnected, integrated, and harmonious security environment in all aspects, adding that the interests and security of countries, large or small, developed or developing, need to be understood, acknowledged and respected for peace and growth.

Vietnam also steadfastly follows its defence policy of peace and self-defence, not participating in military alliances or partnering with one country to fight against another, not allowing foreign countries to set up military bases in Vietnam or use its territory against other countries, and not using force or threatening to use force in international relations, he said.

On the occasion, Minister Giang held bilateral meetings with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn./.

VNA