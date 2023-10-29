Politics Vietnam, EU hold 4th Joint Committee meeting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and Acting Managing Director of Asia and Pacific of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Paola Pampaloni chaired the 4th meeting of the Vietnam - EU Joint Committee to implement the EU-Vietnam Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) on October 27 in Brussels.

Politics HCM City, Italy’s Turin city step up collaboration Ho Chi Minh City wants to promote cooperative ties with Italy’s Turin city across the prioritised fields of economy, culture, education and tourism, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan has said.

Politics Vietnam calls for end to acts of violence, avoiding casualties for civilians in Gaza Strip Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), expressed great concern at the current escalating situation in the Middle East and extended his deep condolences to the families of victims of recent attacks while addressing the UN General Assembly’s 10th Emergency Special Session held in New York on October 26-27.

Politics Prime Minister of Netherlands to visit Vietnam Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 1-2.