Politics Vietnam, Israel celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties The 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Israel and the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day were marked at a ceremony in Tel Aviv on July 23, held in the framework of an official visit of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Videos President’s Austria visit to help boost bilateral ties President Vo Van Thuong left Hanoi on July 23 for an official visit to Austria, a State visit to Italy and a visit to the Vatican. Austria is the first leg of the President’s trip. The visit to Austria is expected to help promote bilateral ties and multilateral diplomacy.

Politics Expert gives suggestions on Vietnam-Austria economic cooperation strategy On the occasion of President Vo Van Thuong's official visit to Austria, Dr. Patrick Horvath, secretary general of Vienna-based think tank Foundation for Scientific Economic Policy (WIWIPOL) and a volunteer in Austrian cultural exchange and integration organisation “Asia in Vienna,” has written an article suggesting a three-fold economic policy strategy between Vietnam and Austria.