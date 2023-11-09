Defence Ministry hopes for increased sharing with Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations
Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang received Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Sen. Lt. Gen. Kurenkov Aleksandr Vyacheslavovich in Hanoi on November 9.
Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (R) presents a souvenir to Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Sen. Lt. Gen. Kurenkov Aleksandr Vyacheslavovich at their meeting in Hanoi on November 9. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang received Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Sen. Lt. Gen. Kurenkov Aleksandr Vyacheslavovich in Hanoi on November 9.
Stressing the growing traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia, the host official said bilateral defence cooperation has continued to be carried out fruitfully and serve as a pillar of the two countries’ relations.
The two sides have effectively maintained such cooperation mechanisms as the Intergovernmental Coordinating Committee for the Vietnam - Russia Tropical Centre and the defence strategy dialogue at the deputy ministerial level. They have also obtained recognisable cooperation results in manpower training, military medicine, military history, and cooperation between their military services and arms, among others, he noted.
He highly valued the role of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the development of Russia and also applauded the cooperation activities between the Russian ministry and the Vietnamese National Committee for Search and Rescue.
Giang called on his guest to continue to direct relevant agencies of the Russian ministry to enhance ties with the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence’s Department of Research and Rescue - the Office of the National Committee for Incident and Natural Disaster Response, Search and Rescue, with a focus on delegation exchanges, manpower training, and sharing of specialised knowledge.
For his part, the visiting minister introduced his ministry’s functions and tasks, saying that international cooperation is one of the most important fields his ministry works on.
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations is ready to share specialised knowledge with and wishes to learn Vietnam’s experience in incident and natural disaster response, he went on, adding that it hopes to continue bilateral cooperation to help further intensify the two countries’ traditional friendship./.