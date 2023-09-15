World Cuba, Laos promote bilateral relations Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation.

World Thailand rolls out measures to seek return of tourists Thailand is bolstering measures to “restart tourism” and expect to welcome 40 million foreign visitors in 2024 and earn 3.1 trillion THB (88 billion USD) in tourism revenue, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke announced on September 13.

World Cambodia hosts first multilateral operational training exercise on mine clearance Cambodia is hosting the first multinational operational exercise at the Humanitarian Mine Action Field within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus under the theme “Pure Homeland-2023”.