Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has written an article highlighting the potential of growing cooperation in the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), on the occasion of its 25th founding anniversary on March 1.



Since its establishment in 1996, ASEM has become the world’s largest inter-regional cooperation mechanism, with 53 states from the two continents. It has affirmed its important role in peace, security, stability, and prosperous development in both, making practical contributions to shaping major trends and the state of affairs around the world in the 21st century.



It has raised an important voice in maintaining peace, security, and stability as well as socio-economic governance in the region and the world. The spirit of dialogue and coordination in policy and action within the ASEM framework holds major significance, contributing to promoting peace and cooperation in building a rules-based world order.



With effective and practical cooperation programmes, ASEM continued affirming its leading role in fostering Asia-Europe connectivity in all areas.



As Asia and Europe are major driving forces for economic growth and innovation in the 21st century, ASEM is expected to be able to realise global goals regarding sustainable and inclusive development based on creativity and digitalisation.



ASEM also continued to create an effective framework to deepen bilateral and multilateral relationships between the two regions.



The elevation of ties between the two to strategic partnership has created new momentum for further enhancing the intertwined interests and cohesion between Asia and Europe on the basis of shared common values.



Deputy Minister Son added it could be said that in a changing world with many new trends, ASEM has continued to affirm its huge potential and has numerous opportunities to promote the forum’s core values even more.

The ASEM forum is entering a period of vigorous development to meet new requirements.



He held that it should have a stronger voice in upholding international law and common principles of conduct so as to maintain peace and security, prevent conflict, and guarantee stability and prosperity in both regions; step up the comprehensive partnership; and unceasingly reinforce cohesion and share common perceptions between the two continents’ people.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attends the14th ASEM Foreign Ministers' Meeting (Photo: VNA)

In the pillar of economy - development, an urgent requirement is to promote new driving forces for growth and give top priority to assisting members in restructuring their economies, narrowing the development gaps, and improving the capacity of developing member states, he wrote.



Becoming a founding member of ASEM in 1996 marked an important step in the implementation of Vietnam’s foreign policy of openness and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations.



Over the last 25 years, Vietnam has made dynamic and responsible contributions to significant milestones in ASEM’s development as well as to the enhancement of the forum’s role and stature.



The country has been assessed as one of the most active members in initiating, proposing, and promoting new cooperation ideas, Son noted.



Through cooperation initiatives, Vietnam and other



Joining ASEM cooperation has not only helped Vietnam improve its position and role in the international arena but also benefited its security and development.



On the basis of ASEM cooperation, bilateral ties between Vietnam and other member countries have been enhanced and elevated.



Amid the comprehensive, intensive, extensive and effective international integration, the enhancement and elevation of multilateral diplomacy and the intensification of the Asia-Europe partnership, including ASEM cooperation, hold significance for peace, security, stability, and economic growth in Vietnam and the country’s position.



It will continue to join hands with other ASEM member countries to advance the forum’s cooperation, while developing the Asia-Europe partnership in a dynamic and cohesive manner, for the development and prosperity of the two continents and the world at large./.

VNA