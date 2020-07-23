Deputy Foreign Minister holds online talk with German official
Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung held an online talk with Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Niels Annen on July 23.
Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung held an online talk with Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Niels Annen (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung held an online talk with Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Niels Annen on July 23.
During the talk, the two sides expressed joy at the strong development of the Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership across the fields, practically marking the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relationship (1975-2020).
Deputy FM Dung affirmed that Germany has always been a leading important partner of Vietnam in the EU. He noted that the two countries’ recent adoption of a strategic action plan and establishment of a joint committee for economic cooperation was a significant step, contributing to boosting bilateral collaboration, especially economic and trade ties, in the context of the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement to take effect as from August 1 this year.
The two sides expressed their hope for the early approval of the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement, which will create a legal framework for businesses of the two sides to enhance their investment ties in potential fields.
Annen said Germany attaches importance to Vietnam’s role in Southeast Asia, adding that he agreed to measures to deepen the Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership in fields of shared interest such as trade-investment, science-technology, health care and education.
He congratulated Vietnam for its success in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In reply, Deputy FM Dung praised the contribution made by the German Government to the global fight against COVID-19, as well as Germany’s initiatives on international cooperation in this field.
Vietnam is willing to work closely with Germany in maintaining trade, especially in essential goods, medical supplies and materials for vaccine research and production, Dung said.
Discussing cooperation in multilateral frameworks, the Vietnamese Deputy FM appreciated the coordination and mutual support between the two counties in international organisations, particularly when both countries are assuming a double role: Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, and Germany as rotating President of EU in the last six months of 2020 and also a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
Vietnam supports partners outside ASEAN in promoting cooperation with ASEAN for common interest, thus helping promote trade liberalization and uphold multilateralism and the compliance to international law in regions and on the world, he said.
The German official proposed that the two countries make joint efforts to push for the establishment of the ASEAN-EU strategic partnership, thus taking ties between the two regions to a new high.
The two sides agreed to enhance their coordination in the framework of the UNSC in the settlement of issues of shared concern, thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the world.
The German side said it is concerned about the current tension in the East Sea, which affects the freedom, safety and security of maritime and aviation in the region, and supports the settlement of disputes in the East Sea by peaceful measures based on respect for international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea./.