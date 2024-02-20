Society Dense fog forces flights at Vinh airport to delay, reroute Bad weather conditions with dense fog have forced many flights from/to Vinh International Airport in the central province of Nghe An to change their routes on February 19-20.

Society State President offers incense to ancient king State President Vo Van Thuong offered incense to King An Duong Vuong at the Co Loa special national relic in Hanoi’s outlying district of Dong Anh on February 20.

Society Over 100 Vietnamese students take part in Leader Camp 2024 More than 100 Vietnamese students from universities across the UK took part in the Leader Camp 2024, an annual event organised by the Vietnamese Student Association in the UK (SVUK), which was held last Sunday at the University of Westminster and aimed at helping the students to learn and explore their potential leadership capabilities.

Videos Springtime in Hanoi During the first days of the Lunar New Year 2024, many Hanoi residents and tourists joyfully immersed themselves in the gentle and tranquil spring atmosphere along the capital’s bustling streets.