Deputy PM calls for press agencies’ solidarity for development
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang called on press agencies to promote solidarity and strong bond for mutual development while attending a New-Year press conference in Hanoi on February 20.
At the New-Year press conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang called on press agencies to promote solidarity and strong bond for mutual development while attending a New-Year press conference in Hanoi on February 20.
The event was jointly held by the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education, the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Journalists’ Association.
Amidst global headwinds that will put pressure on Vietnam, press agencies will see revenue decline and advertising sales slump this year, he said, adding they must fulfill new requirements while facing fierce competition among themselves and from social platforms.
He suggested the agencies adopt new ways of thinking to branch out more attractive and competitive products, and asked the major ones which are the mouthpieces of the Party and State to deliver accurate information and avoid making mistakes.
The Deputy PM also laid stress on the significance of human resources training and experience sharing between central and local press organisations.
On the occasion, he wished the organisations a new year full of happiness, peace, and energy.
Meanwhile, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and head of its Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia highlighted the press agencies’ roles in enhancing unity within the Party, people and military, helping roll out the country’s political missions.
Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)As 2024 is the year when Vietnam makes preparations for important events next year such as the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, Nghia asked the local press to sharpen focus on their communications work, be creative in the popularisation of the National Assembly and Government’s resolutions, conclusions and directives.
It is a must to build a professional, humane and modern press sector and exert more efforts to develop “ethical press agencies” and “ethical journalists” who are able to shape up brand values and compete with the existing social platforms, he underlined.
He said journalists should be aware of the roles of the revolutionary press and improve their political mettle, professional expertise and moral virtues to overcome formidable challenges and complete the missions entrusted by the Party and State./.