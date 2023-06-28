Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang chaired a teleconference in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 28 to direct the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing; boundary demarcation; prevention and control of crimes, drug and human trafficking, smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods.



At the event, the Deputy PM required 13 regional cities and provinces to exert the greatest possible efforts towards the primary goal of ensuring no vessels are detained abroad due to illegal fishing from now to October.



Local authorities should intensify management of their fishing fleets to prevent illegal fishing in foreign waters and coordinate with competent agencies to investigate and punish violations of fishing regulations, he said.



Quang instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to complete amendments to Decree 42/2019/ND-CP on administrative penalties in the fisheries sector in July.

He particularly urged local authorities to carry out the two long-term tasks assigned by the Ministry Agriculture and Rural Development, which are promoting occupational transition for fishermen to have alternative livelihoods, and increasing aquatic resources through boosting aquaculture.



Regarding the fight against smuggling and trade fraud, the Deputy PM underlined the three most outstanding problems of fake fertilisers, cross-border smuggling and illicit trafficking of petrol products via seaway./.