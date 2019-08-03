Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) and Indian FM S. Jaishankar at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok, (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of India and Bangladesh on August 2 in the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

Minh and Indian FM S. Jaishankar shared the view that Vietnam-India relations are developing well and agreed upon measures to promote the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership. They agreed to increase high-level meetings and contacts, intensify cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, health care, aviation, and defence-security, and enhance coordination at multilateral forums, particularly during 2020 when Vietnam chairs the ASEAN, and the time Vietnam and India both serve as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The Indian side expressed the wish to continue oil and gas cooperation with Vietnam on the East Sea. The two sides renewed their shared stance on committing to maintaining peace, stability, and freedom and security of navigation, and addressing sea issues by peaceful measures in accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Deputy PM and FM Minh (R) and Bangladeshi Abdul Momen at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

During the meeting with Bangladeshi FM Abdul Momen, the two sides reached consensus on the implementation of agreements reached during high-level meetings and optimisation of bilateral cooperative mechanisms.

Deputy PM Minh suggested enhancing bilateral partnership in agriculture and fisheries, and asked Bangladesh to import more rice from Vietnam.

The two sides also discussed regional and international issues of common concern. Regarding the issue of Rohingya refugees, Vietnam affirmed its stance of supporting dialogue among related parties to seek comprehensive, sustainable and long-term solutions with due attention to humanitarian aspects. Minister Abdul Momen thanked Vietnam for providing financial support for the issue.-VNA