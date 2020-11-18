Politics Vietnam, China's Hong Kong enjoy fruitful cooperation: Diplomat All fields of the partnership between Vietnam and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, especially economy, trade and investment, have been given due attention by leaders on both sides, Tran Thanh Huan, the outgoing Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong, said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Grand ceremony marks Vietnam Fatherland Front’s 90th anniversary A grand ceremony was held in Hanoi on November 18 to mark the 90th anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF). Prominent among the participants were Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics Vietnam supports UNSC reform: Ambassador Vietnam supports the reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to ensure representation, democracy, transparency and efficiency, said Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN.