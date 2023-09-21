Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception on September 21 for the new Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Choi Youngsam, who has just begun his term in Vietnam.

Noting that the RoK is one of the biggest foreign investors in Vietnam, Deputy PM Quang affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will continue with drastic efforts to improve the business and investment environment for foreign investors, including those from the RoK, to do business successfully in the country.

He proposed that the two countries maintain regular visits and contact at all levels so as to continuously strengthen relations between their leaders, creating the foundation for promoting cooperation across all fields.

The deputy PM also welcomed the establishment of a joint working group on climate change, saying that he believes the two sides, with resolve and efforts, will realise targets set in the Vietnam-RoK Framework Agreement for Cooperation on Climate Change.

For his part, Ambassador Choi Youngsam affirmed that the RoK will coordinate closely with Vietnam to realise the agreements reached during the official visit to Vietnam in June this year by RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol.

He pledged to do his utmost to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in the fields of economy, trade and investment, and new areas such as essential minerals, innovation and technology, climate change and new energy./.