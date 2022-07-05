Deputy PM hosts outgoing Danish Ambassador
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on July 5 hosted a reception for outgoing Ambassador of Denmark Højlund Christensen, speaking highly of the guest's contributions to bringing green projects to Vietnam.
Ambassador Christensen has left an imprint in Vietnam by pushing for Denmark-based LEGO Group to invest in Binh Duong, Minh said, adding that what makes the LEGO project special is that it will use clean energy which is well aligned with Vietnam’s priorities.
He further noted that following LEGO, another Danish renowned company – Pandora – has pledged to pour 100 million USD into a jewelry-crafting facility also using renewable energy at the Vietnam – Singapore Industrial Park 3 (VSIP3) in Binh Duong.
Minh expected both projects will not only pave the way for a new wave of investment into those using the renewables in Vietnam but also help the country attract value chain investors.
With his competency, experience and passion, Ambassador Christensen has played a significant part in expanding the long-standing friendly relations and cooperation between the two peoples throughout his mission in Vietnam, the Deputy PM said.
He particularly underscored the Danish Ambassador’s role in fostering the effective implementation of the two countries’ joint Energy Partnership Programme from 2017 – 2022.
The foreign diplomat expressed his affection for Vietnam’s nature and people during his four-year term of office.
He also thanked the Government of Vietnam for facilitating LEGO Group’s goal to build its first carbon-neutral factory.
Denmark was among the first in the Europe establishing diplomatic ties with Vietnam (November 1975). It was also the first North European country to lift the bilateral ties with Vietnam to a comprehensive partnership.
It has remained among Vietnam’s largest ODA providers for years, whose projects mainly focused on enhancing climate resilience./.