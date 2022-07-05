Politics Vietnamese, Japanese communist party officials discuss ways to intensify ties Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung on July 5 had an online conversation with Vice Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) and Head of its International Department Ogata Yasuo.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 5.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia enhance parliamentary collaboration Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 5 for a delegation from Indonesia’s Regional Representative Council (DPD) led by Chairperson of its Committee for Parliamentary Cooperation Sylviana Murin.

Politics Politburo demands enhancing Party’s leadership over lawyers’ association On behalf of the Politburo, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong has signed off Directive No. 14-CT/TW on the continued enhancement of the Party’s leadership over the Vietnam Lawyers’ Association (VLA) in the new context.