Deputy PM inspects SEA Games preparations in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is head of the National Steering Committee for Organising the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), on May 3 inspected the preparation work for the upcoming regional sports games in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang.
Handball players training at Bac Ninh University of Physical Education and Sports (Photo: VNA)
In Bac Ninh province, Dam visited and checked the facilities of the Multi-Purpose Gymnasium and Volleyball Training Centre in Bac Ninh city, where Boxing and Kickboxing sports will take place; the Bac Ninh University of Physical Education and Sports in Tu Son city – a venue for indoor handball competitions; and Hanaka Paris Ocean Park Tennis Courts in Tu Son where tennis matches will be held.
Highly speaking of the locality’s preparation work, he urged it to timely complete the remaining work, address shortcomings and tighten COVID-19 prevention and control to make the Games a success.
He also encouraged athletes and coaches of Kickboxing and handball teams to make efforts to gain the best possible results.
Visiting Bac Giang province’s Sports Gymnasium and working with the Office of the provincial People’s Committee, Deputy PM Dam also appreciated the locality’s preparations for badminton matches and requested it to focus on implementing the assigned tasks and complete the final works to well serve the Games.
On this occasion, he also visited and presented gifts to the national badminton team.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities, including Bac Ninh and Bac Giang.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.