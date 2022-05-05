In Bac Ninh province, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam visited and checked the facilities of the Multi-Purpose Gymnasium and Volleyball Training Centre in Bac Ninh city, where Boxing and Kickboxing sports will take place; the Bac Ninh University of Physical Education and Sports in Tu Son city – a venue for indoor handball competitions; and Hanaka Paris Ocean Park Tennis Courts in Tu Son where tennis matches will be held.

Highly speaking of the locality’s preparation work, he urged it to timely complete the remaining work, address shortcomings and tighten COVID-19 prevention and control to make the Games a success.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities, including Bac Ninh and Bac Giang./.

VNA