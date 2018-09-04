At the reception (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 4 met representatives from businesses sponsoring the World Economic Forum on ASEAN 2018 (WEF ASEAN) slated for September 11-13 in Hanoi.



They include Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group, Vingroup, T&T, A Chau Automobiles, Vietcombank, VinaCapital, FLC and Kim & Kim International Café.



Minh spoke highly of their contributions to WEF ASEAN 2018, the most important multilateral external event in the year.



He said the event will attract the most numerous leaders in and outside the region, international organisations and representatives from nearly 1,000 leading firms worldwide, higher than the estimated 800 and nearly doubling those in WEF forums over the past years.



He stressed that the forum will afford Vietnamese enterprises a chance to connect and share ideas with the world’s leading businesses and investors.



Within the framework of WEF ASEAN 2018, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold the Vietnam Business Summit.



Themed “Vietnam – Reliable business partner: Connectivity and Creativity”, the event is expected to draw over 1,000 delegates from domestic and foreign enterprises.



The event will focus discussion on the role of Vietnam in regional and global value chains, as well as introduce policies and business and investment opportunities in the Southeast Asian country, particularly in the fields of finance and infrastructure.-VNA