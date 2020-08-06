Politics Vietnam receives medicine from Cuba to fight COVID-19 A ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 5 to receive a batch of medicine from Cuba to help Vietnam fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Party commission, representative agencies abroad enhance cooperation Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC)'s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan joined a working session in Hanoi on August 5 with heads of Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies for the 2020-23 tenure.

Politics Condolences to Lebanese leader over deadly blast Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on August 5 expressed his condolences to Lebanese President Michel Aoun over the recent deadly blast in the country.