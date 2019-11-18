– Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on November 18 received Governor of Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture Kuroiwa Yuji now on a working visit to Vietnam.Dam said the Vietnam – Japan relations are developing in a fine and comprehensive way and bilateral political trust further consolidated. Japan is Vietnam’s largest ODA provider, second investor and fourth trade partner, the official highlighted, adding that the Vietnamese community in Japan has exceeded 370,000 people and become the third largest foreign community in the country.All these will help boost the relations and cooperation between Kanagawa and Vietnam’s localities, the deputy PM said.For his part, the Japanese official pointed out that over the recent years, the cooperation between Vietnamese localities and the Japanese prefecture has been continuing to develop. It is noteworthy that the holding of the annual Vietnam Festival in Kanagawa since 2015 and the Kanagawa Festival in Hanoi since last year has attracted hundreds of thousands of participants each year.Deputy PM Dam expressed his hope that in the time to come, officials of the Kanagawa administration will pay attention to and encourage local enterprises to increase investment into Vietnam in the field of their strength like engineering, trade, services, agro-forestry-fishery products in the time to come. He also expected the prefecture will increase the reception of Vietnamese labour, as well as facilitate the Vietnamese community there in their work, study and life./.