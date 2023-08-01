Politics Greetings sent to Singapore on anniversaries of relations President Vo Van Thuong has extended greetings to his Singaporean counterpart Halimah Yacob on the occasions of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic ties (August 1,197-2023) and the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership.

Politics Economic cooperation a bright spot in Vietnam – UAE relations: Diplomat Economic cooperation has always been a crucial pillar and bright spot in the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vietnamese Ambassador to the UAE Nguyen Manh Tuan told the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Greetings exchanged on anniversary of Vietnam-UAE diplomatic ties State President Vo Van Thuong has exchanged greetings with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-UAE diplomatic ties (August 1, 1993-2023).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.