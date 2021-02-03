Deputy PM requests limiting lockdown to smallest possible scale
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested relevant agencies and localities to try to limit lockdown to the smallest possible scale during an online meeting of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control with Hai Duong, Quang Ninh and Hanoi authorities on February 3.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Dam stressed that the army should be ready to offer assistance to other localities when new cases are discovered.
Localities reported that COVID-19 outbreak in Chi Linh city (Hai Duong province) has been put under control while Hanoi has basically curbed the source of transmission from Hai Duong.
Members of the committee suggested Hanoi expand tracing down people returning from Quang Ninh and urged Quang Ninh to stay vigilant against the complicated developments of the pandemic.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
As the pandemic situation is complicated in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, experts suggested the Health Ministry increase support for the locality in the regard.
Participants agreed with the need to conduct health declaration for all citizens nationwide. The Health Ministry was assigned to update and announce relevant information while localities must seriously punish those who do not wear masks when going out.
Vice Chairman of the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung said Hanoi has ordered restaurants, karaoke parlors, bars, discotheques and game shops to suspend operations, while limiting festivals and events gathering large numbers of people before, during and after the Lunar New Year.
All district and communal administrations have been instructed to strictly punish people who do not wear masks in public places and conduct testing for F1 and F2 cases at the earliest time./.