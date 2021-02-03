At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

As the pandemic situation is complicated in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, experts suggested the Health Ministry increase support for the locality in the regard.Participants agreed with the need to conduct health declaration for all citizens nationwide. The Health Ministry was assigned to update and announce relevant information while localities must seriously punish those who do not wear masks when going out.Vice Chairman of the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung said Hanoi has ordered restaurants, karaoke parlors, bars, discotheques and game shops to suspend operations, while limiting festivals and events gathering large numbers of people before, during and after the Lunar New Year.All district and communal administrations have been instructed to strictly punish people who do not wear masks in public places and conduct testing for F1 and F2 cases at the earliest time./.