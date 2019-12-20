Politics Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich holds talks with Cambodian counterpart Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich on December 20 held talks with his Cambodian counterpart Tea Banh, who is here for a working visit from December 19-22 and to attend the 30th All-People Defence Festival and 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Politics Vietnam remains Laos’ important partner: magazine Vietnam’s investment flows into Laos face multiple challenges but promising outlook is still ahead, said an article of the Laos-Viet magazine on December 19.

Politics Founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in many countries Vietnamese embassies in many countries continued to host events to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army and took the occasion to introduce the 2019 White Paper on Vietnam National Defence.

Politics Prime Minister works with Tank-Armoured Corps PM Phuc has commended the Tank-Armour Corps for their combat readiness, as seen in the good performance of the tank teams in the Tank Contest at the 2019 International Army Games In Russia.