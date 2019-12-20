Deputy PM talks with WB guests about power development
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung (R) and Regional Director of the WB's Infrastructure Department in the East Asia and Pacific Region Ranjit Lamech (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 20 for Regional Director of the World Bank (WB)'s Infrastructure Department in the East Asia and Pacific Region Ranjit Lamech and WB Country Director in Vietnam Ousmane Dion.
The Deputy PM thanked them for providing active and important support for Vietnam via policy consultation, official development assistance, and technical support in infrastructure, especially in energy over the past years.
Since 1995, the WB has assisted the Vietnamese power sector in 12 projects on power grid development in rural areas, electricity transmission and distribution with the total loan of nearly 3.92 billion USD, he said.
According to him, Vietnam needs to supply nearly 8,000MW of electricity on average each year, which requires an annual capital of 9-10 billion USD.
Dung wished that the WB would continue helping Vietnam seek capital, offer technical consultation and build a policy mechanism so that the country could ensure sufficient and sustainable power supply for socio-economic development.
He affirmed that Vietnam will adjust planning to ensure the safe operation of power system, determine key projects, fine-tune laws and build special mechanisms in the field.
The guests expressed their impression on Vietnam’s success in energy field over the past years, especially in renewable energy development.
They suggested that Vietnam should deal with difficulties in major power projects as well as power transmission overload as soon as possible./.
