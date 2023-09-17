Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (left) and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz in a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Manuel Marrero Cruz highlighted the fraternity between Vietnam and Cuba, and thanked Vietnam for its support, especially its rice supply through both donations and commercial contracts.The bilateral relationship is thriving as reflected through the Cuba visit by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in April and the trip to Vietnam later this month by the Cuban top legislator to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the visit to the liberated zone in South Vietnam by leader Fidel Castro.The host agreed to direct ministries and agencies to coordinate more closely with Vietnam to promote the bilateral investment and trade relations, particularly in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and infrastructure, stressing that the two sides are now able to move to a new phase of bilateral economic and trade cooperation.The same day, Ha received Cuban Minister of Construction Rene Mesa Villafana, and visited the ViMariel Industrial Park invested by Vietnam’s Viglacera Group.