Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang receives Beninese Foreign Minister
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang received visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari in Hanoi on December 14.
The Deputy PM affirmed that Vietnam treasures the traditional friendship with Benin, and highlighted the great potential for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
He said the two countries should encourage their firms to share market information and seek cooperative opportunities in accordance with each other’s potential and needs, adding that they should also facilitate market access for each other’s strong products.
Deputy PM Quang also suggested that the two sides increase the exchange of delegations, particularly high-level delegations, to strengthen the friendship as the foundation for cooperation.
Voicing his wish that the two countries will continue to coordinate and support each other at international forums, Quang asked Benin to help enhance cooperation between Vietnam and countries in Africa, the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
Quang stressed that Vietnam is ready to share development experiences with Benin, and proposed that the two sides consider early holding negotiations for the signing of documents, creating a favourable legal framework for further promoting bilateral cooperation.
The Beninese FM said the President and Government of Benin always follow the advances of Vietnam, and consider Vietnam’s achievements, particularly those in hunger elimination and poverty reduction a source of aspiration and lessons for Benin.
He expressed his hope that his visit will mark a new start for the cooperation between not only the two countries but also the two regions. He affirmed that Benin is willing to be a gateway and coordinator for Vietnam to increase its cooperation with African countries in general and West Africa in particular.
The minister asked Vietnam to support and cooperate with Benin in agriculture, education-training, and industrial production, while calling on Vietnamese firms to invest in agriculture in Benin, especially in rice and cashew nut processing./.