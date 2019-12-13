Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh meets with Cambodian leaders
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (L) and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (Source: VGP)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh had separate meetings on December 13 with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and acting President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sodary as part of his working visit to the country.
Deputy PM Binh informed PM Hun Sen about the outcomes of the earlier talks with his Cambodian counterpart Men Sam An on December 12, during which the two sides agreed to direct ministries, departments and localities to enhance cooperation in all realms.
The Cambodian PM expressed his pleasure at the development of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, adding that such fields as politics, defence-security, economy, and culture-society have been reinforced and deepened, while trade and investment partnerships have seen positive steps.
The host and guest agreed to strengthen coordination to implement effectively high-level agreements reached by the two countries, and further enhance political trust from central to local levels, as well as step up cooperation in all fields, focusing on three pillars: politics-foreign affairs, defence-security, and economy-trade.
The Cambodian leaders highly appreciated the signing of two important legal documents that recognise the completion of 84 percent of land border demarcation and marker planting.
They agreed to push ahead with cooperation and seek appropriate solutions to soon complete the land border demarcation and marker planting work on the entire Vietnam-Cambodia borderline to realise the target of building a shared border of peace, stability, friendship, and mutual development.
Deputy PM Binh proposed PM Hun Sen continue instructing Cambodian relevant agencies to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese-Cambodians to have stable lives, well integrate in the host society and contribute to Cambodia’s development.
Regarding regional and international cooperation, the Cambodian leaders congratulated Vietnam on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, and taking the role of ASEAN Chair in 2020.
The two sides agreed to work together closely to successfully host important external activities in 2020, including the 13th ASEM Summit (ASEM 13) in Cambodia, and the ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Vietnam.
Deputy PM Binh proposed PM Hun Sen and Cambodian leaders support the ASEAN’s common stance on the settlement of disputes in the East Sea based on international law.
On the occasion, the Cambodian leaders expressed their deep gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, and people for their great assistance and support, including sacrifices of volunteer Vietnamese soldiers, to help Cambodia to escape from the genocidal regime.
Khuon Sodary affirmed that Cambodia would back Vietnam’s efforts to successfully assume the role as Chair of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) in 2020 and suggested the two legislatures coordinate closely at international and regional forums.
The same day, the Vietnamese Deputy PM met with President of the Senate of Cambodia Say Chhum who said the Cambodian Senate has completed procedures to ratify the two aforesaid legal documents.
Deputy PM Binh later visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia and talked with the embassy’s staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community.
He asked them to serve as a bridge to promote the sound traditional relations between Vietnam and Cambodia./.