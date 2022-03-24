Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The National Committee on Youth of Vietnam (NCYV)’s activities should not only take good care of the youth but also promote their creativity and dedication, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at a meeting of the committee on March 24.



According to the Deputy PM, NCYV has promptly developed and advised authorised agencies to issue many policies and closely coordinated with ministries and sectors to solve practical issues for young people.



With the attention and specific action programmes of the Party and State, and the development of science and technology, youth generations nowadays have profound awareness of many social areas, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The Deputy PM suggested that relevant ministries and sectors should closely coordinate with the committee and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee to effectively implement specific programmes in accordance with the Government's direction.



He took the occasion to praise the involvement of young people in the fight against COVID-19, and in activities to support pandemic-affected people.



Programmes and plans on the youth-related affairs in the coming time should ensure requirements for faster and more sustainable development, and uphold traditional cultural values of the country, Dam said.



The youth force needs to take the lead in applying technological advances, and closely work with authorities, ministries and sectors to make its movements more practical, and further strengthen international cooperation activities, he added.



Participants highly agreed with the plan on implementing the Vietnam youth development strategy in 2021-2030; and amended and supplemented operational regulations of the NCYV.



Delegates also emphasised the importance of political education, revolutionary ideals, ethics, lifestyle, and skills for young people, saying that the youth should be the pioneers in promoting international cooperation and innovative start-ups.



Regarding tasks in 2022, the committee will focus on building mechanisms and policies on the youth and youth-related affairs; organising forums and dialogues on youth policies; urging ministries, sector and localities to implement the 2020 Youth Law and the Vietnam youth development strategy in 2021-2030; and carrying out foreign affairs on the youth, among others.



The number of young people in Vietnam is now estimated at 22.1 million, accounting for 22.5 percent of the country's population. As many as 98.7 percent of young people in the working age have jobs./.